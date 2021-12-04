Inter Milan notched up their fourth successive Serie A win as the Nerazzurri blitzed Jose Mourinho’s Roma with three first half goals to claim an excellent 3-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Going into the fixture, Roma were without Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham, but despite that, another woeful performance ensured a second successive league defeat for Mourinho’s side.

The visitors’ opener set the tone for the evening - Hakan Calhanoglu’s 14th-minute corner into the near post evaded everyone - including Rui Patricio in the Giallorossi goal - to give Inter the lead in extraordinary circumstances.

Less than ten minutes later, Edin Dzeko found the net against his former club after superb one-touch play in the box. Calhanoglu received the ball on the left, before cutting it back centrally for the Bosnian forward, who stroked the ball home..

Inter completed the scoring just before the break as centre-back Alessandro Bastoni whipped in a delightful cross into the far post, with Denzel Dumfries leaping to put a downward header past Patricio to add to Roma’s nightmare.

The result means Internazionale climb above Napoli into second place, and have now won eight of their last ten league games. Roma, meanwhile, remain in 5th, six points off the top four.

