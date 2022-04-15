Goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez gave Inter Milan a one-point advantage at the top of Serie A as they earned a 3-1 victory against Spezia Calcio at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Going into the match, Inter were two points behind rivals AC Milan with a game in hand. The visitors knew that a win was needed if they wanted any chance of defending their Scudetto.

Spezia made it difficult for Inter, pressing well, and limiting their chances. In fact, the home side had the first big chance of the match with Emmanuel Gyasi finding himself through on goal.

However, Samir Handanovic rushed out, made himself big, and prevented the shot.

After a few shots attempted from range via Hakan Calhanoglu, they managed to find the back of the net through a volley from Marcelo Brozovic.

A lengthy VAR check threatened to chalk off the goal, as Danilo D’Ambrosio, who initially brought down the ball for Brozovic to score, looked to initially be offside. However, Giulio Maggiore kept him on and the goal, which was Brozovic’s first of the season, stood.

The second half started quickly, with substitute Kevin Agudelo capitalizing off of an Alessandro Bastoni mistake. He gets through on goal, but his shot was quickly saved.

Spezia had a few more chances but were unable to find the back of the net, something they’d regret as in the 73rd minute, Ivan Perisic’s cross into the box allowed for Martinez to finish the game off with an outside of the boot finish.

The home side managed to finally make a breakthrough on the dying minutes through Giulio Maggiore and set up a nervy finish but Inter restored their two-goal advantage through Alexis Sanchez in stoppage time.

Simone Inzaghi's side picked up three vital points in the title race ahead of their city rivals' match against Genoa later in the evening.

