Tammy Abraham scored his first a goal for Roma as Jose Mourinho’s side beat Salernitana 4-0.
Mourinho raided his former club Chelsea to secure the services of Abraham and after two assists on his league debut a week earlier, the forward continued his impressive start with a goal 69 minutes into his second game.
It was a goal worthy of the occasion, as he seized on a loose ball and curled a shot in off the past from the edge of the box.
Mourinho’s side were pushed hard by Salernitana, but they never looked back after Lorenzo Pellegrini put them in front on 48 minutes.
A goal Jordan Veretout and second from Pellegrini put some gloss on the scoreline.
Napoli are likely to be contenders, along with Roma, for the title and they claimed a 2-1 win at Genoa - with the winner coming from Andrea Petanga on 84 minutes.
Sassuolo and Sampdoria played out a 0-0 draw.
