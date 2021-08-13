Tammy Abraham is reportedly considering his options after a £34 million deal was reached between Chelsea and Roma.

Sky Sports report that the Italian side are now waiting on the 23-year-old, who has also attracted interest from fellow Serie A side Atalanta, to make a decision.

A move to the Italian capital would see Abraham link up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, announced as Roma’s new head coach in May.

Premier League Tottenham season preview: Forget Kane drama, this has to be Dele's season YESTERDAY AT 13:14

London rivals Arsenal have also been tipped as rumoured suitors for the forward, who finds himself at the centre of a striker merry-go-round.

Abraham was linked with an exit long before this Summer, but Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5m arrival from Inter Milan seems have all but confirmed his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Inter are reportedly on the verge of signing Roma’s striker Edin Dzeko on a free transfer to replace the outgoing Belgian, with a move for Atalanta’s Colombian frontman Duvan Zapata also touted.

The rumoured exit of Zapata had originally fuelled Abraham’s Atalanta connections, while Harry Kane’s future could still have implications for Inter’s striker plans amid reported Spurs interest in Lautaro Martinez.

Abraham was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup triumph over Villareal in Belfast on Wednesday , watching on as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty shoot-out heroics ensured a first Super Cup victory in the Roman Abramovich era.

Having featured extensively during Frank Lampard’s reign, the Englishman has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel, despite being the club’s top scorer across all competitions over the previous two seasons.

The German often opted for Kai Havertz at the tip of his 3-4-3 system, with Olivier Giroud, now of AC Milan, also frequently above Abraham in the pecking order.

Abraham’s departure would mark the loss of another home-grown youngster from Stamford Bridge, with Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Lewis Bate and Tino Livramento all departing within the last six months.

Transfers Spare a thought for Sergio Aguero in this whole sorry saga – The Warm-Up 06/08/2021 AT 07:14