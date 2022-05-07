Fabian Ruiz's strike 17 minutes from time secured victory for Napoli at Torino and most likely third place in this year's Serie A.

In a poor first half the only real chance came when Torino striker Andrea Belotti's clever backheel was denied by a fantastic stop from David Ospina, scrambling across his line and clawing the ball to safety.

Ad

Just after the hour mark it seemed like the visitors would go in front when, after Dries Martens was brought down in the box, Lorenzo Insigne shot firmly from the spot but Etrit Berisha dived full-length to his right to paw away.

Serie A Serie A round-up: Napoli crush Sassuolo to keep title hopes alive 30/04/2022 AT 16:56

Twelve minutes later the game was settled when the ball fell to Ruiz 25 yards from goal and he danced away from two defenders before firing a shot firm and low which squirmed between the legs of the Torino stopper.

Napoli now lie four points ahead of fourth-place Juventus with two games remaining.

TALKING POINT - Where next for Napoli?

Though they have secured the initial objective of the season, to play Champions League football, it appears unlikely they will be able to build on this to get closer to the Scudetto next term. With Lorenzo Insigne going to Toronto FC, Dries Mertens unlikely to be offered a new contract at 35, and - most seriously of all - talk Kalidou Koulibaly could be on his way to the Nou Camp, there is an end-of-an-era feel to this team. Up-and-coming players Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Mathias Olivera and Brighton centre back Leo Ostigard are likely to move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the summer, but the Neapolitan side need to be looking at bigger-name recruitment if they are going to be more than making up the numbers in the Champions League and a realistic chance to emulate this year's Serie A finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH -

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

It was not a game of star performances from either side but the defender probably edges both 'keepers to the award. The colossal defender will probably go down as one of the best to ever wear the light blue shirt and playing the game with his usual no-nonsense efficiency, he prevented Torino from taking advantage of some strong periods of play, especially in the first half. He is worth about ten points a season to this team.

PLAYER RATINGS

Torino: Berisha 7; Izzo 6, Bremer 6, Rodríguez; Singo 6, Ricci 6, Mandragora 7, Vojvoda 7; Praet 6, Brekalo 7; Belotti 7.

Subs:Ansaldi 6, Linetty 6, Pobega 5, Djidji 6, Pellegri 6.

Napoli: Ospina 7; Di Lorenzo 7, Rrahmani 6, Koulibaly 8, Mario Rui 7; Anguissa 7, Fabian Ruiz 7; Lozano 6, Mertens 7, Insigne 6; Osimhen 7.

Subs: Zielinski 6, Politano 6, Lobotka 6, Elmas 6, Petagna 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8' BRILLIANT SAVE FROM OSPINA Belotti met a cross from the left flank with a back flicked header which was bound for the bottom left corner but Ospina dived at full stretch and clawed it from the line.

59' PENALTY FOR NAPOLI! Osimhen controlled a long ball into the box then backheeled to Mertens who was brought down by Izzo.

61' PENALTY SAVED! Great save from Berisha. Insigne struck it well to the 'keeper's right but he dived at full stretch and pushed it away.

73' GOAL FOR NAPOLI! Fine goal from Fabian. He took advantage of Podega's blunder and took on two defenders before hitting a low effort that went through the legs of Berisha.

KEY STAT

14 - Napoli have gone 14 games without defeat against Torino.

Serie A Empoli score three late goals in seven minutes to stun Napoli 24/04/2022 AT 12:04