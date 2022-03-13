Inter Milan’s title hopes were dented by a 1-1 draw at Torino – but it could have been worse had Alexis Sanchez not salvaged a draw in injury time.

Torino took a 12th minute lead when defender Gleison Bremer punished the champions' lack of concentration, slotting home from six yards.

The hosts were denied the chance to extend their advantage when VAR ruled out a potential penalty for a foul on Andrea Belotti.

Inter had a host of chances to equalise but were wasteful, with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez the main culprits. However, Sanchez popped up at the death to rescue a draw.

The result sees Inter stay in third place, one point behind Napoli and four adrift of leaders AC Milan, but with a game in hand on those above. Torino remain 11th.

TALKING POINT - Worrying form for Inter

Inter Milan are now in the midst of a run that has seen the champions register just one win in their last six league games - a worrying statistic at such a key stage of the season. It doesn't get any easier for the Nerazzurri who face Fiorentina and Juventus in their next two games and Simone Inzaghi's side will have to find a run of wins and quickly, if they are to have any chnace of retaining the Scudetto this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gleison Bremer

The 24-year-old was a colossal figure for Torino on Sunday evening and was unlucky not to have helped his team hold on to their lead. Bremer put the hosts ahead in the first half and was instrumental in keeping Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez at bay. A huge future awaits the Brazilian defender.

PLAYER RATINGS

TORINO: Berisha 7, Djidji 6, Bremer 8, Buongiorno 7, Singo 6, Lukic 6, Mandragora 7, Vojvoda 6, Pobega 7, Brekalo 7, Belotti 7. Subs: Izzo 6, Rodriguez 5, Ansaldi 5, Sanabria n/a, Ricci n/a.

INTER MILAN: Handanovic 6, Ranocchia 7, Skriniar 6, Bastoni 5, Darmian 6, Barella 6, Vecino 7, Calhanoglu 7, Perisic 6, Martinez 6, Dzeko 6. Subs: Dimarco 6, Vidal 6, Correa 6, Gosens 6, Sanchez 7.

KEY MOMENTS

12' GOAL! TORINO 1-0 INTER (Gleison Bremer): The hosts take the lead. Bremer stabs home from close range after a dangerous corner is whipped in from the right. Poor concentration from the champions and they are punished for it.

38' VAR INTERVENES First half penalty appeals waved away

60' WHAT A MISS FROM DZEKO Incredible miss from Dzeko. Vecino whips in a cross that finds the unmarked Dzeko but he directs his header wide from 8 yards out. He will be disappointed in himself for not hitting the target. Inter are knocking on the door here...

90+3 GOAL! TORINO 1-1 INTER (Alexis Sanchez): Inter find an equaliser in injury time. Dzeko plays in Sanchez and the Clilean slots home from 10 yards, Can Inter win it now?

- SANCHEZ SALVAGES A POINT!

KEY STATS - Inter the draw specialists?

