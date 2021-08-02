Juventus have signed 19-year-old Brazilian attacker Kaio Jorge from Santos.

The youngster joins the Turin giants on a five year deal for a total fee of €3 million, subject to a potential €1m bonus, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A statement from Santos president Andres Rueda read: “Juventus reached the conditions we presented and which we believe were the best at that time for the Club, given the scenario we found.

“Good luck to Kaio Jorge, another boy from the village that we're going to hope to follow his path well.”

Having come through the academy, Kaio Jorge made 84 appearances for Brazilian side Santos across three years, scoring 17 times.

He scored five goals at the 2019 FIFA under 17 World Cup in his native country, securing him the bronze boot.

