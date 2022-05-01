Inter Milan held on for a 2-1 victory over Udinese to keep their Scudetto dreams alive.

The Nerazzurri took the lead when Ivan Perisic headed home Federico Dimarco's corner after 12 minutes.

The lead was doubled six minutes before the break when the referee overturned his original non-decision after Perisic fell in the area after the challenge of Pablo Mari, and Lautaro Martinez scored with a rebound from his own penalty.

Inter seemed to be easily holding on before Gerard Deulofeu's fine free kick was saved by Samir Handanovic and Iyenoma Destiny Udogie squared for substitute Ignacio Pussetto to tap home.

The win lifts Inter within two points of city rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

TALKING POINT

Milan giants stumble towards the line - A title race between the Milan giants will have the city on tentahooks for the next few weeks. It looks like it may well be down to which plays the least worst rather than either having the quality to win it. An error from stand-in Inter keeper Ionut Radu put the title in Milan's hands and then the error from Fiorentina's keeper Pietro Terracciano led to Rafael Leao keeping it there. And Inter, after looking totally in control against a team in Udinese who looked on the beach, turned into a nervy side in the closing stages. Intriguingly it is also a battle between sides at a crossroads, Milan finally back where they should be and Inter, who look set to drop out of the top two next year with the requirement they have to sell at least one of their stars, from an increasingly thin squad, to balance the books.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) - It took a long time for Dimarco to etablish himself as a semi-regular in the Inter side but really looks like a fine all-round, versatile contributor now. Strong in defence, as shown with a goal-saving challenge on Pussetto and also the most dangerous deliverer of balls into the Udinese area. A call-up to the Azzuri does not seem totally out of the question either, especially while Leonardo Spinazzola gets himself back up to speed following his Achilles tendon injury.

PLAYER RATINGS

Udinese: Silvestri 7; Molina 6, Rodrigo Becao 7, Pablo Mari 5, Perez 6, Udogie 7; Arlsan 5, Walace 6, Pereyra 5; Success 5, Deulofeu 7.

Subs: Pussetto 7, Samardzic 6, Soppy 6, Jajalo 6.

Inter: Handanovic 7; Darmian 6, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 7, Dimarco 8*; Brozovic 7, Barella 6, Gagliardini 6, Perisic 8; Martinez 7, Dzeko. 6

Subs: Vidal 6, Sanchez 7, Correa 6, D'Ambrosio 6, Vecino 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

12' GOAL FOR INTER! Fine header from Perisic. He rises highest at the front post to meet the corner from Dimarco and squeeze it inside the near post.

36' GREAT STOP FROM SILVESTRI! Nice football from Inter as Martinez, Gagliardini and Barella combined with the Argentine striker running through and attempting to clip the ball over the Udinese keeper who blocked his effort.

38' PENALTY AWARD VIA VAR! The referee went over to look at the monitor. Just after the save Dzeko went down under a challenge from Mari. The official did not give a spot kick first of all, but does on a second look.

40' GOAL FOR INTER! Martinez hit the ball against the post and then headed in the rebound which of course is a foul, but Silvestri must have touched it as the official has pointed to the centre spot.

72' GREAT STOP FROM HANDANOVIC! Deulofeu's fine free kick is stopped by the Inter keeper.

72'GOAL FOR UDINESE! Udogia got the rebound and squared the ball for Pussetto to put into the net from close range.

KEY STAT

8 - Inter are eight games without defeat against Udinese, going back to a 3-1 win at the San Siro in December 2017.

