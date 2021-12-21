Udinese’s Serie A home game against Salernitana on Tuesday was called off at the last minute after the visitors did not show up at the stadium.

The game was scheduled to kick-off at 17.30GMT at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

The officials turned up for the game along with Udinese players and staff, but Salernitana did not arrive after being banned from travelling.

The squad had been told by the local health authority not to fly on a regular airline after one positive Covid-19 test among the players on Monday. Salernitana considered changing plans and travelling on a private plane today, but that idea was seemingly scuppered by further positive test results.

The game was not officially called off by Serie A because there was not the required amount of Covid-19 cases to make it unplayable.

However, a decision by the local health authority to place the entire Salernitana matchday group into lockdown has overruled the league.

Juventus were initially awarded a 3-0 victory and Napoli were deducted a point, but upon appeal the match was replayed.

Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino says his side “played against Lazio with seven players and the coach out due to Covid” and therefore the league couldn't postpone the match against Salernitana.

“The official position of the Lega, quite rightly, did not postpone the match, so we stuck to the rules and had to attend,” Marino told DAZN.

“The Lega has the duty to protect the regularity of the season and that means we cannot postpone a match for one or two players testing positive.

“We went to play in Rome against Lazio with seven players and the coach out because of COVID, yet we won the game 3-1.

“Salernitana were meant to take a charter plane today and not the regular airline flight yesterday. The ASL ruling should only ban travel on a regular airline and not a private plane, so in theory Salernitana should’ve been able to attend.

“The game could’ve gone ahead. We would’ve preferred to play, obviously, and if the Lega had intervened to postpone the match, they’d risk having to do the same every weekend and that is not in the interests of the clubs, fans or broadcasters.”

