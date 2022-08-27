AC Milan - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 27.08.2022
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Bologna
Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
JuventusJUV
21104
5
AC MilanMIL
21104
12
BolognaBOL
20111
Latest news

Serie A

Juventus held to stalemate at Sampdoria

22/08/2022 at 21:25

Serie A

Champions AC Milan drop first points of the season with hard-fought draw at Atalanta

21/08/2022 at 21:33

