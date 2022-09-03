AC Milan - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
431010
2
AS RomaROM
431010
3
InternazionaleINT
43019
4
NapoliNAP
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
6
AC MilanMIL
42208
Latest news

Serie A

Vlahovic scores brilliant free-kick as Juve edge Spezia

Yesterday at 21:21

Serie A

Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese

30/08/2022 at 21:15

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AC Milan and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest AC Milan and Internazionale news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

