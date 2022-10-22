AC Milan - Monza

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/monza/teamcenter.shtml
Monza
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

AC Milan

Monza

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
14
MonzaMON
1031610
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Roma pile on misery for bottom club Sampdoria thanks to Pellegrini penalty

17/10/2022 at 19:53

Serie A

Tonali scores late winner as Milan overcome Verona test

16/10/2022 at 21:26

Related matches

Juventus
-
-
Empoli
19:45
Salernitana
-
-
Spezia
22/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Internazionale
22/10
Udinese
-
-
Torino
23/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AC Milan and Monza with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest AC Milan and Monza news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.