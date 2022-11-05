AC Milan - Spezia

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 05.11.2022
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Spezia
Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
16
SpeziaSPE
122379
Latest news

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

Serie A

Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli

30/10/2022 at 22:16

