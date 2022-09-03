Rafael Leao’s brace inspired AC Milan to an enthralling 3-2 victory over rivals Inter Milan in a five-goal thriller on derby day in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter took an early lead courtesy of Marcelo Brozovic, but AC turned the game around thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and a Leao brace. Edin Dzeko came off the bench and netted instantly to reduce Inter’s deficit, but AC Milan stood firm to preserve their lead and claim all three points.

Ad

Although technically the away team, Inter wasted little time in making themselves at home. Brozovic was left one-v-one against Mike Maignan and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner on 21 minutes. This setback seemed to spark AC into life and they levelled the match seven minutes later thanks to Leao, whose excellent left-footed finish left Samir Handanovic helpless. A pulsating first half ended with the teams all square and with everything to play for.

Serie A Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese 30/08/2022 AT 18:03

AC completed the comeback on 53 minutes when Giroud, who looked threatening throughout, swept the ball home from the edge of the box having been left totally unmarked. Leao netted his second of the match just after the hour mark with a brilliant solo run and finish. However, Inter were not going down without a fight and reduced the deficit with twenty-five minutes to play courtesy of Dzeko - who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes – but AC rode a late storm to secure the victory.

Both teams will need to dust themselves down and get ready to begin their respective Champions League campaigns this week. AC Milan, who are in the same group as Chelsea, travel to FC Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday evening, while Inter Milan host Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

More to follow.

Serie A Maignan saves penalty and Berardi goes off inured as Milan and Sassuolo draw 30/08/2022 AT 15:56