Olivier Giroud proved to be the hero for AC Milan once again, as the late substitute won it for the Rossoneri in the 88th minute to give his side an important 2-1 victory over Spezia at the San Siro.

Following their surprise loss last time out to Torino, Stefano Pioli knew his side had to respond against a team who secured a dramatic win last time they played on Milan's patch.

Four minutes after Rade Krunic’s strike rattled against the crossbar for the Rossoneri, Theo Hernandez gave Milan the lead after 19 minutes. The left-back chested down Ismael Bennacer’s cross, before placing an effort on the half-volley beyond Bartolomej Dragowski.

The home side hit the upright once again before the end of the half, but it was Spezia who struck back halfway through the second, as Daniel Maldini - on loan to the Ligurian club from Milan - placed a powerful effort into the far corner against his parent club.

Milan then thought they had quickly responded five minutes later, but Sandro Tonali’s strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up by Fikayo Tomori.

With the game threatening to boil over in the closing stages, Giroud found a dramatic winner for Milan two minutes from time, latching onto Tonali’s cross towards the back post with an acrobatic volley into the near corner to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

Seconds later, the Frenchman was shown a second yellow card and subsequently sent off for his celebrations. Despite being forced to play out stoppage time with a man down, Milan held their nerve to secure a priceless victory to close the gap on league leaders Napoli to six points.

