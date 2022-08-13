AC Milan opened their Serie A title defence with a rollercoaster 4-2 victory over Udinese at San Siro on Saturday, as Ante Rebic scored twice to help the champions come from behind in an end-to-end thriller.

Rodrigo Becao headed Udinese in front after two minutes, but a Theo Hernandez penalty and Rebic strike completed Milan’s comeback by the 15-minute mark.

Adam Masina equalised for the visitors on the brink of half time, but Diaz scored 30 seconds into the second half to restore Milan’s lead before Rebic’s second goal of the night made the three points safe.

Milan’s blockbuster summer signing Charles De Ketelaere made his highly-anticipated debut from the bench in the second half and showed some nice touches, while Divock Origi was also given his first run-out in a Rossoneri shirt late on.

