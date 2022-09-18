AS Roma - Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Olimpico / 18.09.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Atalanta
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
