AS Roma - Cremonese

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

AS Roma

Cremonese

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
FiorentinaFIO
21104
4
SS LazioLAZ
21104
4
TorinoTOR
21104
9
AS RomaROM
11003
15
CremoneseCRE
10010
Latest news

Serie A

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AS Roma and Cremonese with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 August 2022.

Catch the latest AS Roma and Cremonese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

