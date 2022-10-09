AS Roma - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Olimpico / 09.10.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Lineups

AS Roma
3-4-3
Lecce
4-3-3
AS Roma
3-4-3
Lecce
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma
Lecce
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Lecce

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
AC MilanMIL
962120
4
UdineseUDI
861119
5
SS LazioLAZ
852117
6
AS RomaROM
851216
14
LecceLEC
81437
Follow the Serie A live Football match between AS Roma and Lecce with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest AS Roma and Lecce news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

