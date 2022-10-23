AS Roma - Napoli

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Olimpico / 23.10.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Napoli
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
AS Roma

3-5-2
AS Roma
3-5-2
Napoli

4-3-3
Napoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
AtalantaATA
1073024
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
