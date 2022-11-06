AS Roma - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Olimpico / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
13102132
2
AtalantaATA
1393130
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

Serie A

Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli

30/10/2022 at 22:16

Related matches

Atalanta
1
0
Napoli
21'
AC Milan
-
-
Spezia
19:45
Bologna
-
-
Torino
06/11
Monza
-
-
Hellas Verona
06/11

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AS Roma and SS Lazio with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest AS Roma and SS Lazio news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.