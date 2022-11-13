AS Roma - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 15
Stadio Olimpico / 13.11.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Torino
Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
15132041
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
7
AS RomaROM
1482426
9
TorinoTOR
1462620
Latest news

Serie A

Kean fires Juve past Hellas Verona and up to third

Yesterday at 08:05

Serie A

Inter Milan hit Bologna for six to move up to fourth

10/11/2022 at 00:17

