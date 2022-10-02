Atalanta - Fiorentina

Serie A / Matchday 8
Gewiss Stadium / 02.10.2022
Atalanta
Not started
-
-
Fiorentina
Lineups

Atalanta
Atalanta
3-4-3
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta
Fiorentina
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
10
FiorentinaFIO
72329
