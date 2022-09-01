Atalanta - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 4
Gewiss Stadium / 01.09.2022
Atalanta
Not started
-
-
Torino
Lineups

Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS RomaROM
431010
2
InternazionaleINT
43019
3
NapoliNAP
42208
4
AC MilanMIL
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
7
AtalantaATA
32107
8
TorinoTOR
32107
