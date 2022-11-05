Napoli came from behind to move eight points clear in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Atalanta.

With five points having separated the two at the top of Serie A, Atalanta knew a win would cut their rivals’ lead to just two points, while the away side were gunning for a healthy cushion.

Ad

The home side struck first when Ademola Lookman converted from the spot, but it was just four minutes before the sides were level when Victor Osimhen headed home from a well-worked corner on the left.

Champions League Salah hopes Napoli win can ‘push us’ as Klopp hails 'reaction' 01/11/2022 AT 23:36

On 35 minutes, Eljif Elmas put Luciano Spaletti’s men ahead after impressive work from Osimhen.

In the second half, Lookman almost got his second when his rebound effort was deflected onto the bar.

A string of substitutions were introduced towards the end of the game, but the changes could not make the difference and Napoli came away with an eight-point lead.

Talking point - Napoli look so assured

They went 1-0 down but they never looked beaten. Four minutes later they were level, and they soon moved ahead.

Napoli are often seen as upstarts but they have pedigree, and under Spaletti they are once again the best team in Italy.

Eight points clear of Atalanta, who are more likely to fall away than keep up their challenge at the top of the table, and with the brilliant Osimhen, they are now favourites to win Serie A.

Player of the match - Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward has been attracting attention from across Europe but this could be the last season he spends in Italy. Strong, technically adept and an intelligent finisher. With transfer fees still increasing, Napoli could see bids of more than £100 million coming in.

Player ratings

Atalanta: Musso 6, Toloi 6, Merih Demiral 5, Scalvini 5, Hateboer 5, Pasalic 5, Koopmeiners 5, Maehle 6, Ederson 6, Lookman 7, Hojlund 6. Subs: Boga 6, de Roon 6, Malinovskyi 6, Zapata 6, Soppy 6.

Napoli: Meret 6, Di Lorenzo 6, Minjae 6, Jesus 6, Olivera 6, Anguissa 6, Lobotka 6, Zielinksi 7, Lozano 6, Osimhen 8, Elmas 7. Subs: Gaetano 6, Ndombele 6, Zerbin 6, Politano 6, Simeone 6.

Key events

18’ - PENALTY! - A little daft, to be honest. It seemed to barely brush an arm that wasn't trying to get in the way. Anyway, Lookman steps up.

19’ - GOAL! ATALANTA 1-0 NAPOLI - LOOKMAN SCORES - The forward steps up with a short run-up and clips home a confident penalty into the top corner.

23’ - GOAL! ATALANTA 1-1 NAPOLI - OSIMHEN SCORES - A short corner is sent over by Zielinski to the back post, and Osimhen makes room with a small shove, and heads it back across the goalkeeper.

29’ - FREE KICK ON THE LEFT FOR NAPOLI - Osimhen is there in the box. Zielinski finds Anguissa and his head flies a couple of yards over.

35’ - ELMAS SCORES - Osimhen battles down the right, picks out Elmas inside to his left, and he clips home to put the away side ahead.

55’ - LOOKMAN HITS THE BAR - Meret flaps at a save, it comes to Lookman who sticks out a toe, and the ball comes off Meret and hits the woodwork

Key stat

Champions League Napoli top group despite Salah and Nunez giving Liverpool Anfield win 01/11/2022 AT 19:04