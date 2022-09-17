Bologna - Empoli

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 17.09.2022
Bologna
Empoli
Lineups

Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-3-3
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-3-3
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bologna

Empoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
12
BolognaBOL
61326
16
EmpoliEMP
60424
Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

