Bologna - Hellas Verona

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Lineups

Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bologna

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
22006
2
SS LazioLAZ
21104
2
TorinoTOR
21104
4
NapoliNAP
11003
5
JuventusJUV
11003
15
BolognaBOL
10010
19
Hellas VeronaVER
10010
Latest news

Serie A

Di Maria scores on his Serie A debut as Juventus beat Sassuolo in style

15/08/2022 at 20:58

Serie A

Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese

13/08/2022 at 19:02

