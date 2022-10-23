Bologna - Lecce

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 23.10.2022
Bologna
Not started
-
-
Lecce
Lineups

Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1
Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bologna

Lecce

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
16
LecceLEC
101548
17
BolognaBOL
101457
Latest news

Serie A

Juve emphatically beat Empoli to relieve pressure on Allegri

15 hours ago

Serie A

‘I have no choice’ – Knee injury forces Franck Ribery into retirement

20 hours ago

