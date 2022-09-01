Bologna - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 4
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bologna

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS RomaROM
431010
2
InternazionaleINT
43019
3
NapoliNAP
42208
4
AC MilanMIL
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
12
SalernitanaSAL
31114
18
BolognaBOL
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese

a day ago

Serie A

Maignan saves penalty and Berardi goes off inured as Milan and Sassuolo draw

Yesterday at 19:33

Related matches

Juventus
1
0
Spezia
73'
Napoli
1
1
Lecce
75'
Atalanta
-
-
Torino
01/09
Sampdoria
1
1
SS Lazio

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Bologna and Salernitana with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest Bologna and Salernitana news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.