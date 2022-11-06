Bologna - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bologna

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1282226
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
9
TorinoTOR
1252517
12
BolognaBOL
1234513
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

Serie A

Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli

30/10/2022 at 22:16

Related matches

Salernitana
-
-
Cremonese
14:00
Empoli
-
-
Sassuolo
14:00
Atalanta
-
-
Napoli
17:00
AC Milan
-
-
Spezia
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Bologna and Torino with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Bologna and Torino news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.