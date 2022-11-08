Cremonese - AC Milan

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Cremonese

AC Milan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
13112035
2
AC MilanMIL
1392229
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
18
CremoneseCRE
130676
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Rabiot and Fagioli on target as Juventus power past Inter

21 hours ago

Serie A

Anderson strikes to give Lazio valuable win over Mourinho's Roma

Yesterday at 19:43

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Empoli
08/11
Spezia
-
-
Udinese
08/11
Lecce
-
-
Atalanta
09/11
Sassuolo
-
-
AS Roma
09/11

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and AC Milan news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.