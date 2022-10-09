Cremonese - Napoli

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 09.10.2022
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
Napoli
Lineups

Statistics

Recent matches

Cremonese

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
AC MilanMIL
953118
5
SS LazioLAZ
852117
19
CremoneseCRE
80353
Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and Napoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.