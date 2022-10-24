Cremonese - Sampdoria

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Statistics

Recent matches

Cremonese

Sampdoria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1071222
19
CremoneseCRE
100464
20
SampdoriaSAM
100373
Latest news

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

19 hours ago

Serie A

Milan sweep aside Monza thanks to Diaz double

a day ago

Related matches

Atalanta
0
1
SS Lazio
Half-time
AS Roma
-
-
Napoli
19:45
Sassuolo
-
-
Hellas Verona
24/10
Bologna
2
0
Lecce

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and Sampdoria with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 24 October 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and Sampdoria news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

