Cremonese - Sassuolo

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 04.09.2022
Cremonese
Sassuolo
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
431010
2
AS RomaROM
431010
3
InternazionaleINT
43019
4
NapoliNAP
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
12
SassuoloSAS
41215
19
CremoneseCRE
40040
Latest news

Serie A

Vlahovic scores brilliant free-kick as Juve edge Spezia

31/08/2022 at 21:21

Serie A

Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese

30/08/2022 at 21:15

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and Sassuolo with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and Sassuolo news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.