Cremonese - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
7
SS LazioLAZ
632111
18
CremoneseCRE
60242
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

Related matches

Bologna
0
0
Empoli
41'
Spezia
-
-
Sampdoria
17:00
Torino
-
-
Sassuolo
19:45
Udinese
-
-
Internazionale
18/09

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and SS Lazio with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and SS Lazio news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.