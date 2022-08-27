Cremonese - Torino

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cremonese/teamcenter.shtml
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Lineups

Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cremonese logo
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cremonese

Torino

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
JuventusJUV
21104
5
AC MilanMIL
21104
8
TorinoTOR
21104
19
CremoneseCRE
20020
