Cremonese - Udinese

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 30.10.2022
Cremonese
Not started
-
-
Udinese
Lineups

Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2
Cremonese jersey
Cremonese
3-5-2
Udinese jersey
Udinese
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Cremonese

Udinese

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1171322
6
UdineseUDI
1163221
20
CremoneseCRE
110474
Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

Napoli
2
0
Sassuolo
24'
Lecce
-
-
Juventus
17:00
Internazionale
-
-
Sampdoria
19:45
Empoli
-
-
Atalanta
30/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cremonese and Udinese with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Cremonese and Udinese news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

