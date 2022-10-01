Empoli - AC Milan

Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/empoli/teamcenter.shtml
Empoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Lineups

Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Empoli

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
752017
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
14
EmpoliEMP
71427
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top

18/09/2022 at 21:48

Serie A

Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta

18/09/2022 at 19:06

