Empoli - Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 30.10.2022
Empoli
Atalanta
Lineups

Empoli
4-3-3
Atalanta
3-5-2
Empoli
4-3-3
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Empoli
Atalanta
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Empoli

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1192029
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1171322
12
EmpoliEMP
1125411
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

