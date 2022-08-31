Empoli - Hellas Verona

Serie A / Matchday 4
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 31.08.2022
Empoli
Not started
-
-
Hellas Verona
Lineups

Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-5-2
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Empoli

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
42208
2
NapoliNAP
32107
3
SS LazioLAZ
32107
4
AtalantaATA
32107
5
TorinoTOR
32107
14
EmpoliEMP
30212
17
Hellas VeronaVER
30121
