Empoli - Monza

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 15.10.2022
Empoli
Not started
-
-
Monza
Lineups

Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Monza jersey
Monza
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
Monza logo
Monza jersey
Monza
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Empoli

Monza

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
972023
2
AtalantaATA
963021
3
SS LazioLAZ
962120
4
UdineseUDI
962120
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
12
MonzaMON
931510
14
EmpoliEMP
91538
