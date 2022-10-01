Milan beat Empoli 3-1 after four very late goals in a dramatic finish to move into the top four of Serie A.

The champions started well and Rafael Leao should have had the opening goal in the eighth minute, but somehow failed to find the open goal.

Shortly afterwards Alexis Saelemaekers likewise spurned a huge chance to score.

Leao was causing trouble for the Empoli defence, but just couldn’t get a shot on target.

The rest of the first half was wrecked by a series of injuries. Saelemaekers went off first, followed by Milan captain Davide Calabria. Calabria had to be stretchered off. On the verge of half-time, Empoli lost Alberto Grassi.

Midway through the second half, Simon Kjaer became the third Milan player to be withdrawn due to injury.

Empoli’s best chance came in the 74th minute when Nedim Bajrani was through, one-on-one with Tatarusanu. With almost the whole goal to aim at, Bajrani shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Six minutes later, Milan took the lead.

Leao had always seemed the likeliest source of a goal, and the Brazilian danced right through the Empoli defence before squaring for Rebic, who only had to tuck the chance away.

Empoli responded with what appeared to be an equaliser to take a point, only for Fode Ballo-Toure and Leao to pounce at the death to restore Milan's advantage and seal the win.

