Fiorentina - Hellas Verona

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-5-2
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
642014
2
AtalantaATA
642014
3
AC MilanMIL
642014
4
UdineseUDI
641113
5
AS RomaROM
641113
12
FiorentinaFIO
61326
15
Hellas VeronaVER
61235
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Abraham fires Roma to victory over 10-man Empoli

12/09/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time

11/09/2022 at 21:22

Related matches

Bologna
0
0
Empoli
41'
Spezia
-
-
Sampdoria
17:00
Torino
-
-
Sassuolo
19:45
Udinese
-
-
Internazionale
18/09

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Fiorentina and Hellas Verona with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Fiorentina and Hellas Verona news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.