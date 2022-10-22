Fiorentina - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
8
InternazionaleINT
1060418
13
FiorentinaFIO
1024410
