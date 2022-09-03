Fiorentina - Juventus

Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
431010
2
AS RomaROM
431010
3
InternazionaleINT
43019
4
NapoliNAP
42208
5
JuventusJUV
42208
11
FiorentinaFIO
41215
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Vlahovic scores brilliant free-kick as Juve edge Spezia

Yesterday at 21:21

Serie A

Beauty from Barella helps Inter ease past winless Cremonese

30/08/2022 at 21:15

Related matches

AC Milan
-
-
Internazionale
03/09
SS Lazio
-
-
Napoli
03/09
Cremonese
-
-
Sassuolo
04/09
Spezia
-
-
Bologna
04/09

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Fiorentina and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Fiorentina and Juventus news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.