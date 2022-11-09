Fiorentina - Salernitana
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 09.11.2022
‘I have no choice’ – Knee injury forces former France and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery into retirement
Salernitana winger Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from football due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old hasn't featured since the opening day of the season and announced on social media that he had no choice but to hang up his boots. Ribery, who won a litany of major honours during 12 years at Bayern Munich, suggested that he will soon take on a new role in the game.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Fiorentina
Salernitana
