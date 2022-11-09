Fiorentina - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
‘I have no choice’ – Knee injury forces former France and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery into retirement

Salernitana winger Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from football due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old hasn't featured since the opening day of the season and announced on social media that he had no choice but to hang up his boots. Ribery, who won a litany of major honours during 12 years at Bayern Munich, suggested that he will soon take on a new role in the game.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Updated 21/10/2022 at 17:44 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
AC MilanMIL
1493230
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
9
SalernitanaSAL
1345417
11
FiorentinaFIO
1344516
