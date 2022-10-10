Fiorentina - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
972023
2
AtalantaATA
963021
3
UdineseUDI
962120
4
AC MilanMIL
962120
5
AS RomaROM
961219
6
SS LazioLAZ
852117
13
FiorentinaFIO
82339
