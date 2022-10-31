Hellas Verona - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 31.10.2022
Hellas Verona
AS Roma
Lineups

Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
12102032
2
AtalantaATA
1283127
3
AC MilanMIL
1182126
4
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
5
InternazionaleINT
1280424
6
AS RomaROM
1171322
19
Hellas VeronaVER
111285
Latest news

Serie A

De Vrij, Barella and Correa goals ease Inter to win over Samp

21 hours ago

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

