Hellas Verona - Juventus

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 10.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
14122038
2
AC MilanMIL
1493230
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1483327
5
AS RomaROM
1482426
6
JuventusJUV
1374225
20
Hellas VeronaVER
1312105
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

AC Milan lose more ground in title race with Cremonese stalemate

16 hours ago

Serie A

Napoli claim 10th straight Serie A win to go nine points clear

a day ago

Related matches

Lecce
2
1
Atalanta
40'
Sassuolo
0
0
AS Roma
40'
Torino
-
-
Sampdoria
19:45
Fiorentina
-
-
Salernitana
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Hellas Verona and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 10 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hellas Verona and Juventus news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.