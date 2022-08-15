Hellas Verona - Napoli

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
11003
2
AtalantaATA
11003
3
FiorentinaFIO
11003
3
InternazionaleINT
11003
3
TorinoTOR
11003
7
Hellas VeronaVER
00000
7
NapoliNAP
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese

a day ago

Serie A

La Magica, La Joya e Quello Speciale: Something remarkable is brewing in Rome

11/08/2022 at 16:11

Related matches

Fiorentina
2
1
Cremonese
Half-time
SS Lazio
0
1
Bologna
Half-time
Salernitana
-
-
AS Roma
19:45
Spezia
-
-
Empoli
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Hellas Verona and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest Hellas Verona and Napoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.